‘The View’ Hosts Defend Jill Biden’s Delayed Honesty About Joe’s Debate Performance: ‘She Has to Spin’ | Video

Dr. Jill Biden gave her honest response to her husband’s disastrous 2024 debate performance this week, admitting it “terrified” her to see. While some are criticizing Biden for waiting so long to give an honest response, the hosts of “The View” defended her, at least a little, on Friday morning.

Immediately following the debate two years ago, Jill Biden praised her husband’s performance in front of various crowds, applauding him for actually answering every question, where Donald Trump did not. But to most eyes, Joe Biden’s performance was terrible, and indeed, that debate proved to be a turning point that led to him dropping out of the race. Still, the ABC hosts argued that Dr. Biden’s response made sense at the time.

“People lie after debates, right?” Ana Navarro said bluntly. “I mean, it’s like, called ‘spinning.’ Every time — I have seen debates where there’s clearly one candidate who has bombed, and next thing you know you get the press with ‘So-and-so won the debate handily!’ That’s happened. She’s not going to go out there and say, ‘Joe, you bombed!’”

JOE BIDEN’S 2024 DEBATE WITH TRUMP ‘FRIGHTENED’ JILL BIDEN: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on the former first lady speaking out for the first time about putting a positive spin on her husband's disastrous debate performance in 2024, all while panicking behind the scenes. pic.twitter.com/GOWUxw5LRW — The View (@TheView) May 29, 2026

Alyssa Farah Griffin readily agreed, pointing out that Jill Biden really didn’t have another option.

“Yeah, I mean, she has to spin,” she said. “That’s only thing she can do the morning after.”

That said, Farah Griffin wasn’t interested in “re-litigating” Jill Biden’s response, and what she did or didn’t know about her husband’s cognitive state, because the “View” host still maintains that the debate wasn’t the only thing that led to Joe Biden’s dropout and the Democrats’ ultimate loss.

“I came to this table the morning after the election and was not remotely surprised that Donald Trump won. There were glaring signs,” Farah Griffin said. “I argued it at this table for 2+ years, that however anyone might personally feel about Joe Biden, he was losing the country because there were concerns, not about his ability to do the job while still in office.”

“It was that he was going to have four more years and be the oldest president in history, and we had seen some slowing down,” she continued.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.