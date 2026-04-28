‘The View’: Joy Behar Hangs Head in Shame After Forgetting Alyssa Farah Griffin Already Had Her Baby

“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin gave birth to her baby boy a few months ago at this point, but on Tuesday morning, host Joy Behar appeared to forget that. But, her co-hosts — including a baffled Farah Griffin — immediately reminded her.

The moment came during Brenda Song’s segment on the ABC talk show, in support of Season 2 of “Running Point” on Netflix. During the conversation, Behar pointed out that Song has two sons with her partner Macaulay Culkin, and noted that “The View” table has a mother-to-be at it right now.

“No, I had the baby!” Farah Griffin quickly interjected.

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At that, the hosts and the audience lost it, with Behar covering her mouth in shock at her slip-up, before immediately hanging her head in shame for just a moment. For her part Song was just impressed at how Farah Griffin was carrying the baby.

“I was like, ‘You look amazing!’” the actress said through her laughter.

Behar quickly jumped in to defend herself though, arguing that she forgot Baby Justin had arrived because she hasn’t met him at work yet.

“You know what? Wait a second,” she cut in. “I keep telling her to bring that baby in here. As far as I know, she hasn’t had it yet!”

Farah Griffin immediately pushed back once more though, noting through her own laughter that her son is currently nine weeks old and “a full-blown human being.”

They did eventually get to the question, which was simply asking if Song had any tips for raising boys for Farah Griffin.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.