Joy Behar Says Trump Doesn’t Care About Cyclospora Parasite ‘Because He Never Ate a Salad in His Life’

With concerns continuing to mount over the cyclospora parasite outbreak across the nation, “The View” host Joy Behar suspects the president doesn’t care at all. But, that’s because it probably doesn’t affect him, she guessed on Tuesday.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts discussed just how concerned they are about the spread of this parasite, which causes explosive diarrhea (among other things) in people who have it. The women were particularly disturbed by the fact that, under RFK Jr.’s leadership of the CDC, the network that typically monitors for parasites like this one has been largely dismantled.

“They say that they don’t have the money, but they have $600 million for Trump’s ballroom,” Behar quipped. “Of course, he doesn’t care because he never ate a salad in his life.”

The punchline earned a large laugh from her co-hosts and the audience. Indeed, experts say that the parasite typically spreads through fresh fruits and vegetables, with certain lettuces high on the list of contaminated foods.

Host Sara Haines agreed with Behar’s point about where funds are allocated, noting that military defenses are always a priority, but other defenses are not.

“It’s a bit of a blind spot that these types of diseases, when you reduce it, can also attack us,” Haines said. “We just came out of a pandemic as recently as 20–“

“I feel unsafe. I do,” Behar cut in bluntly. “I feel like that people up in these positions are not watching out for us.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.