Kara Swisher Applauds Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man Abs on ‘The View’: ‘Can’t Believe They’re Leaving It to the Lesbian to Say This’

Just because Kara Swisher is not romantically interested in men, it doesn’t mean she can’t appreciate their physique — and that’s exactly what she did on Wednesday morning’s episode of “The View.” She even shocked herself by doing it.

Swisher is filling in for ABC co-host Joy Behar this week, as Behar is overseas in support of her play (she’ll be out for two weeks total). On Wednesday, Nicholas Galitzine stopped by the show in support of “Masters of the Universe,” in which he stars as Adam Glenn, aka He-Man. Naturally, the actor spoke about following in Dolph Lundgren’s footsteps in the character almost immediately.

“That’s a really tough act to follow,” Galitzine said. “Not only is he a 6′ 5″ Scandinavian god, but he’s also an astrophysicist that graduated from MIT. That’s not fair.”

In reality, Lundgren dropped out from MIT after only two weeks to pursue acting, but he was indeed a student there. Swisher was quick to offer some comfort to Galitzine on the former, though.

“But let me just tell you, I would say your abs — I can’t believe they’re leaving it to the lesbian to say this — but your abs keep up,” she offered bluntly.

At that, both the table and the audience erupted in cheers and laughter, and Galitzine argued that that’s the real approval that matters. Meanwhile, moderator Whoopi Goldberg offered some comfort to Swisher herself.

“Lesbians are not blind,” Whoopi said.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.