‘The View’: Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin Pinpoint Where Katie Zacharia Went Wrong in ‘Mess’ of a First Press Briefing

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New White House press secretary Katie Zacharia gave her first briefing on Tuesday and, come Wednesday morning, the hosts of “The View” were quick to roast her for it. But, hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin had an idea of where specifically it all went wrong.

Zacharia’s performance led the day’s Hot Topics, and host Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to note that being press secretary for any governmental department is a tough job. That said, the ABC host wondered how Zacharia “got through the door.” Navarro argued that Zacharia meets most of the necessary traits to get the job, but also misses one key ability.

“You need to be able to lie, but you need to be able to lie with confidence, not looking nervous,” Navarro said. “And that’s where I think she is –”