‘The View’ Hosts Say Lindsey Graham’s Sister Taking His Seat Is ‘Very Definition’ of a DEI Hire

Lindsey Graham’s sister was officially sworn in this week to take over the senatorial seat left vacant by his death, and the hosts of “The View” aren’t huge fans of the move. According to the ABC hosts, it’s actually the “very definition” of a DEI hire.

Discussing the situation during the day’s Hot Topics, host Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted that it doesn’t really crack her “rage odometer,” and noted that the open position wasn’t exactly coveted. As she explained, Graham was up for re-election in this year’s midterms, so whoever got the job would immediately be running in a contested race. Still, host Sunny Hostin stressed that “I don’t love it,” in regards to Graham’s sister even temporarily taking over.

“You know, she’ll be the first woman to to be a U.S. senator in South Carolina in the history of the state, and I think that it’s just fundamentally wrong that South Carolina just couldn’t elect a woman, and this is the only way that it was done,” Hostin said.

“I think that experience does matter, and while she is a certified optician, and while she has done great work in that field, I don’t think that she should be representing the people of South Carolina in the U.S. Senate. I just don’t,” she added.

At that, host Joy Behar chimed in, wondering if Darline Graham Nordone wasn’t “the very definition” of a DEI hire, given her lack of political experience.

“Correct!” Hostin returned. “Correct. It’s everything that the Republican Party stands against. Everything! Everything. It’s DEI, nepotism, all these things thrown in together.”

“And you know, at this very same time, Pete Hegseth blocked more promotions for women, in particular for women of color, to become admirals. And so, this is happening — I feel like our government is fundamentally broken, and I just, I disagree.”

Behar was quick to echo Hostin’s sentiments, particularly in regards to experience needed for the job.

“It’s not like taking over your your mother’s job at McDonald’s,” she quipped.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.