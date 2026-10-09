‘The View’ Hosts Cackle at Pete Hegseth Training Video: ‘That Guy Would Not Get Through My Pilates Class’

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Video of Pete Hegseth went viral this week, showing the Defense Secretary struggling to keep up with military members in training exercises. On Friday morning, the hosts of “The View” simply cackled at the footage, making fun of Hegseth for struggling so much after such big talk about the high standards the military should have.

The ABC hosts watched the video during the day’s Hot Topics, delighting in his falling behind and struggling, calling out “Look, look, look!” as he failed. After the clip ended, moderator Whoopi Goldberg was left with just one question.

“What is he overcompensating for?” she wondered.

“Girl…” host Ana Navarro shot right back.

After having a few more laughs, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was quick to chime in that, “That guy would not get through my Pilates class.” The host then noted that previous Secretaries of Defense would also work out with the military, but none struggled so badly, and certainly none of them were “thirst bots,” trying to score social media points for said workouts.

Meanwhile, host Sara Haines called out Hegseth’s recent tirades about fitness in the military.

“Don’t be the guy saying ‘No fatties, no beardos, no weirdos, no slowpokes,’ and then be the slowpoke. You can’t do that part in the video,” she joked.

Navarro quickly pointed out that Hegseth never called out “slow pokes” specifically, prompting Haines to admit she added that descriptor just for him.

“At least say no videos or photographs if you’re that guy,” Haines added. “I mean, seriously?”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.