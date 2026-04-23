‘The View’ Host Alyssa Farah Griffin Cringes at RFK Jr.’s Claim AI Helped Dog Owner Cure Cancer: ‘This Is Our Expert’ | Video

RFK Jr. claimed during a senate hearing this week that AI helped a dog owner cure their pet’s cancer. The moment made Alyssa Farah Griffin cringe on Thursday’s episode of “The View,” lamenting that “this is our expert.”

As part of his testimony, Kennedy went on a tangent about how he believes AI is “going to revolutionize medicine,” to the point of potentially making the FDA “irrelevant.” The Health and Human Services secretary then noted that he recently read a story where a dog owner used AI to develop a treatment plan for their dog’s cancer, and ultimately cured it. This is not true; while the tumor in the animal did shrink, it was not cured.

“So listen, as a dog owner, I’m taking nothing off the table to cure my dog’s illness if he gets sick,” Farah Griffin said after watching Kennedy’s testimony. “But this is our expert. This is our expert, somebody who does not have a medical degree, who does not have a background in science.”

SENATORS GRILL RFK JR. ON VACCINES, MEASLES, & DRUG PRICES: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in after Health Sec. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill once again Wednesday and remained defiant as he was taken to task for his controversial moves on the job. pic.twitter.com/Imdrck0x2D — The View (@TheView) April 23, 2026

The ABC host then called out the fact that Kennedy has made a point to defund mRNA vaccine research, despite a recent breakthrough in mRNA vaccines that could help cure pancreatic cancer.

“And Health and Human Services under RFK canceled $500 million in funding for mRNA vaccine research. That has real life consequences,” she said. “Everyday, experts who spent their lives dedicated to science, to research into medicine, are working to save lives, and these cuts to grants, that is — that is not getting nearly enough attention, and we’re going to feel the consequences for decades to come.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.