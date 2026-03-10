‘The View’ Guest Host Sheryl Underwood Turns the Table After Joy Behar Pokes Fun at ‘The Talk’ Getting Canceled: ‘How Dare You’

Sheryl Underwood opened up a bit about her feud with Sharon Osbourne and her time on “The Talk” while guest hosting “The View” on Tuesday. But, when Joy Behar poked a little fun at her for everything that went down, Underwood quickly turned the tables.

Filling in for Alyssa Farah Griffin this week, as she continues her maternity leave, Underwood fielded questions from host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday, about her well-documented feud with Osbourne. Eventually, Underwood encouraged someone like Howard Stern, or even “The View” itself to bring her and Osbourne together for a conversation.

“Maybe there were some things that both of us could’ve done differently,” Underwood said. “I believe that what really happened to me, I had got into a couple of problem discussions on ‘The Talk.’ And God let me live to correct some of the things that I said, and correct myself.”

“And God canceled that show,” host Joy Behar immediately retorted.

The comment drew surprised laughter from both the table and the audience, including Underwood herself. She conceded that that’s why she’s currently on the “I Need a Job Tour,” before turning things on back on Behar.

“But Joy, you’ve had your situation with people!” Underwood said.

Indeed, the host of “The View” has had her share of on-air sparring matches, but she has denied having full-blown feuds with past hosts, including Elisabeth Hasselbeck, who returned for a guest hosting stint last week.

“How dare you,” Behar shot back good-naturedly.

“Well listen, you talked about a show I was on that got canceled, baby, I got to give you something back,” Underwood said.

At that, Behar retorted that she’s at least “still here,” which prompted Underwood to reiterate that she is “trying to come back” and find herself a regular position. Underwood’s response earned some applause from moderator Whoopi Goldberg.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.