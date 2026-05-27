‘The View’ Studies Multiple Trump Clips to See If He’s Actually Blinking or Dozing Off: ‘Those Are Long Blinks’ | Video

Is President Trump actually dozing off in public meetings? “The View” took some time to properly investigate on Wednesday morning, studying multiple clips of the man to see if he really is just blinking, as the White House claims.

The question came during the first Hot Topic of the day, which centered on the White House going on a social media spree against reporters and TV personalities. In a recent string of posts, the “Rapid Response 47” account posted screenshots of multiple on-air talents — including “The View” host Joy Behar — with closed eyes on camera.

“They must have been showing one of his clips,” Behar joked to explain the image of her.

IS SPECULATION ON THE PRESIDENT'S HEALTH FAIR GAME? After Pres. Trump says his medical exam went "perfectly" while his social media team lashes out over health speculation, 'The View' co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/JIxa3tXby9 — The View (@TheView) May 27, 2026

In reality, as moderator Whoopi Goldberg explained, these images were just selectively take at moments where the personalities were just blinking. The point the White House was trying to make was that the media is also using “hot shots” of Trump blinking to say he’s falling asleep.

“So I thought we should take a look at some footage, because a blink, you know — let’s see what happens,” Whoopi said.

At that, multiple clips of Trump played, each zooming in on the president the moment his eyes closed. Each time, Trump’s eyes stayed closed for several seconds.

“Those are long blinks,” Behar said. “Those are very long blinks. Melania must be keeping him up at night.”

After four clips, the conversation moved on, with the hosts articulating just how big a problem it is for Trump to even look like he’s falling asleep publicly.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.