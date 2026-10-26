‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Warns Bill Maher to Stop Criticizing Trump or ‘He’s Never Going to Get a Compliment About His Ass’

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Bill Maher ticked off President Trump pretty good this weekend, after the “Real Time” host poked fun at the conversation topics during his dinner at the White House. So, on Monday morning, “The View” host Sunny Hostin had a warning for Maher.

In Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Maher once again shrugged off criticisms about his latest visit to the White House, and detailed the conversations he had with the president during his four-hour dinner. Among them were discussions of the Supreme Court, ICE shootings, “pulling SkyLink down, abandoning the Afghans who helped us during the war, Hegseth is dragging you down, sir,” and a request not to “name the ocean after yourself.” The monologue earned a 1,300-word tirade from the president.