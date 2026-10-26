‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Warns Bill Maher to Stop Criticizing Trump or ‘He’s Never Going to Get a Compliment About His Ass’

Bill Maher ticked off President Trump pretty good this weekend, after the “Real Time” host poked fun at the conversation topics during his dinner at the White House. So, on Monday morning, “The View” host Sunny Hostin had a warning for Maher.
In Friday’s episode of “Real Time,” Maher once again shrugged off criticisms about his latest visit to the White House, and detailed the conversations he had with the president during his four-hour dinner. Among them were discussions of the Supreme Court, ICE shootings, “pulling SkyLink down, abandoning the Afghans who helped us during the war, Hegseth is dragging you down, sir,” and a request not to “name the ocean after yourself.” The monologue earned a 1,300-word tirade from the president.
“I mean, if Maher keeps this up, he’s never going get a compliment about his ass from Trump,” Hostin joked.
The ABC host was of course referring to Trump’s praise of Nicki Minaj’s rear end at a rally earlier this month. The compliment came just after the president also praised the butt of Sen. Jon Husted (R-Ohio). While the hosts of “The View” had a good laugh at Trump’s fixation, it also deeply bummed out Ana Navarro.
“I cannot believe that Trump’s closing message on an election that is so close in so many places is about asses,” she lamented. “Is about that how much money his buddies in the oil industry are making while people are paying much more on the in the pump. I can’t believe that it’s about the Muslim Brotherhood.”
That said, Navarro also wasn’t all that surprised by Trump’s reaction to Maher’s jokes.
“For me, Donald Trump is a lost cause, and he just proved it,” she said. “What he expects from having people over to the White House for a four-hour boozy dinner is that they’re going to leave there and use their giant platforms to kiss his ass. When that doesn’t happen, he doesn’t like it.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.