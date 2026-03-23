‘The View’ Hosts Shred Trump’s ‘Galling’ Celebration of Robert Mueller’s Death: ‘This Is When He Hits Rock Bottom’ | Video

President Trump marked the death of former FBI director Robert Mueller with a celebration on social media this weekend, and for the hosts of “The View,” this is where the man “hits rock bottom.”

The ABC hosts were appalled by Trump’s post to Truth Social, in which he bluntly said, “Good, I’m glad he’s dead” about Mueller. Mueller was, of course, the man who led the investigation into Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election. In discussing Trump’s response on Monday morning, the hosts were quick to pull up a clip of Vice President JD Vance, calling for anyone who celebrated Charlie Kirk’s death to be “fired for being a disgusting person.”

“Great, let’s fire him!” host Ana Navarro said of Trump.

TRUMP SLAMS ROBERT MUELLER AFTER HIS DEATH: As critics call out Republicans for being silent on the president's shocking social media post celebrating the death of former FBI Director Robert Mueller, 'The View' co-hosts and Abby Huntsman discuss. pic.twitter.com/8kBD571fa3 — The View (@TheView) March 23, 2026

“I agree with those sentiments. I think that if you celebrate someone’s death, you should be fired,” Sunny Hostin added. “I think it’s inappropriate, especially coming from the President of the United States.”

Hostin argued that Trump’s comments were “beneath the dignity of the office of the presidency,” while guest host Abby Huntsman argued that he couldn’t go much further beneath.

“The tone starts at the top, and it trickles down. And, for Donald Trump, this is when he hits rock bottom,” Hunstman said.

“This is when he can’t help himself, and he gets himself in such trouble, it’s indefensible,” she added. “I’m so tired of the movement we’ve been in, and his statements when people have served their life. I have two brothers that are currently serving this country. They don’t get to pick which president they serve. They don’t have that ability.”

As the conversation continued, Navarro chimed in once more, calling out the timing of Trump’s comments.

“There’s something particularly galling I think about the Commander-in-Chief, in the middle of a war, taking to truth social to attack somebody who won a bronze star, and a purple heart, while commander bone spurs was dodging the draft,” she said.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.