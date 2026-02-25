Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘The View’: Sara Haines Says Trump Is ‘Clearly a Fan’ of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Considering His Dig at U.S. Women’s Olympic Hockey Team | Video

“I can agree with Donald Trump on this,” the ABC host says

Sara Haines on "The View" (Credit: ABC)

“The View” host Sara Haines has a theory on why President Trump was so reluctant to invite the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team to the White House last week — he’s just partial to “Heated Rivalry.”

Wednesday’s Hot Topics on the ABC talk show were largely dominated by the hosts discussing their reactions to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night. For the most part, they were unimpressed, with host Joy Behar saying “the man is not well” and that his “narcissistic disorder is off the charts.”

“Well, you know what? He’s also insanely rude,” Whoopi Goldberg added. “Because a lot of people won gold for the U.S. A lot of people won gold. I’m sorry, you know, the women’s hockey team, and the young skater who comes from immigrant family, I mean, there are lots — “

Goldberg was, of course, referring to footage that was posted online of a phone call between Trump and the U.S. men’s hockey team, in which he bemoaned having to also invite the women’s team to the White House after their gold medal win, or risk impeachment. The comment was met with giggles by every man on the team, prompting backlash in the days following.

“He’s clearly a fan of ‘Heated Rivalry,’ Whoopi,” Haines cut in. “That’s why he loves the hockey players. I can agree with Donald Trump on this.”

If you’re unfamiliar, “Heated Rivalry” is a new show from Crave, that has gone viral since its premiere on HBO Max. It centers on two rival hockey players, who are both closeted, and fall in love over the course of their careers. The show has drawn praise for its portrayal of queer relationships, and started many a conversation over its more … spicy scenes.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.

