‘The View’: Sara Haines Says Trump Ignoring America’s Financial Troubles Is the ‘Truest Thing He May Have Said, Ever’

President Trump bluntly told press this week that he does not think about Americans’ financial situations when dealing with the war in Iran, which has driven up gas prices and more, and “The View” host Sara Haines thinks it might be the “truest thing” the man has ever said.

During Wednesday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the hosts first scoffed at members of the Trump administration still trying to blame the current economy on President Biden, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg exasperatedly telling those people to just “grow a pair” and own up to their mistakes. Meanwhile, Haines was quick to remind viewers of Trump’s campaign promises.

“He ran on the backs of people that were told ‘I’m going to make life more affordable, I’m going to help you,’ and they came out in droves,” she said. “And this is what he does to thank them. The truest thing he may have said, ever — ever in his life, I’ve never heard him be so honest — ‘I literally don’t think about the American people’s’ –“

“Because now he’s at the point in his mental disorders that he is now speaking the truth,” Joy Behar cut in.

She then mourned how presidential messaging has changed since Bill Clinton was in office in the ’90s.

“We went from ‘I feel your pain’ to ‘So what, who cares?’” Behar said. “That’s basically what this guy is saying to the American people, and to his own cult who voted for him based on that fact, that he was going to fix the prices, he was going to fix the incomes, he was going to fix the inflation. He’s done nothing.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.