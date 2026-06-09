‘The View’ Hosts Shame Trump for Sleeping at NBA Finals: ‘New Yorkers Are Taking Out 2nd Mortgages to Afford Tickets’

President Trump was seen on camera dozing off in public again this week, this time at Game 3 of the NBA finals. On Tuesday morning, the hosts of “The View” promptly shamed him for it.

Trump’s appearance at the game led the Hot Topics for the day, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately arguing that he is not the reason the Knicks’ winning streak came to an end. She insisted that he does not have that kind of power, but Hostin disagreed at least a little. She argued that Trump undeniably brought bad juju with him.

“It cost so much money to secure Madison Square Garden,” she said. “It cost New York millions of dollars for Donald Trump to come to the game, where he was not cheered, he was booed, and during which he fell asleep! So, for me, just fall asleep somewhere else! Don’t bring your bad karma vibe to New York!”

Host Alyssa Farah Griffin immediately agreed that “what got me” about the whole thing was Trump causing such a headache for New Yorkers — herself included, noting her commute for the day went wonky — only to not actually enjoy his access.

“New Yorkers are taking out second mortgages to afford tickets to this game, and this guy’s falling asleep,” she said.

But, Farah Griffin was also surprised that Trump opted to come to the game in the first place, just from a strategic PR standpoint.

“My thing from a political perspective is, you never, as a politician, do this,” she said. “You do not go to an NBA finals game when there’s a winning streak, because if they lose, everyone will blame you.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.