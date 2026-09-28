‘The View’ Host Sara Haines Trashes Trump’s ‘Completely Inappropriate’ Taxpayer-Funded Ad: ‘Where Is DOGE When You Need It?’

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President Trump launched a new series of ads ahead of this November’s midterm elections, all paid for using taxpayers’ money, and the hosts of “The View” are among those criticizing the move. On Monday morning, host Sara Haines even jokingly longed for Elon Musk’s DOGE.

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics, the ABC hosts watched one of the ads, in which Trump promises to “cast out the Communists,” “demolish the deep state” and more. As it ended, host Sunny Hostin was quick to remind everyone that Kristi Noem was promptly fired after she used $200 million of taxpayer money for Department of Homeland Security ads.

“So I don’t understand why the president thinks it’s okay for him to do when someone in his cabinet was fired,” Hostin said.

“Well where is DOGE when you need it?” Sara Haines quipped back.

DOGE was, of course, the acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency, created and led by billionaire Elon Musk, and was touted as a means of cutting frivolous spending. In the end, it cut several vital employees and programs, while also ensuring te federal government spent an estimated $9.5 billion for employees to not work last year.

The hosts of “The View” were vocal critics of the agency. Speaking more seriously on the ads, Haines called them “completely inappropriate.”

“You can’t advertise the feelings people are having at their dinner tables out of them, by saying, ‘No, no, no, things are really going well,’” she said. “And the way to really piss them off is to make them buy the ads that say ‘No, no, no, we’re fine.’”

“Because this is like a pump-up ad. They’re calling it a public service announcement, but what’s the service to the public?” Haines continued. “It does feel like it’s kind of completely inappropriate. A big waste of the time.”

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.