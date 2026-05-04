‘The View’ Hosts Laugh at Tucker Carlson’s Attempt to Deny Something He Said on Camera: ‘Yes You Did, Boo’ | Video

The hosts of “The View” had a good laugh on Monday morning, after Tucker Carlson insisted in a new interview that he did not question whether President Trump is the antichrist, despite being confronted with receipts to the contrary.

Speaking to the New York Times, Carlson reflected on his regrets in supporting Trump, and at one point, journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro brought up how Carlson has recently been talking on his show about whether Trump is the antichrist. The host immediately denied doing so, prompting Garcia-Navarro to recite his own words back to him.

“I actually did not say, ‘Could this be the Antichrist?’” Carlson falsely claimed. “I don’t know where that comes from, but I know that those words never left my lips because I’m not sure I fully understand what the Antichrist is, if there’s just one.”

TUCKER CARLSON DISCUSSES REGRETS & TRUMP SPLIT: 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on Carlson's very public split with Pres. Trump and MAGA after he spoke out in an interview with 'The New York Times.' pic.twitter.com/1oHTbAJ3vp — The View (@TheView) May 4, 2026

“He’s sounding more and more like Trump,” co-host Sara Haines said through her laughter as the interview clip ended.

“This is the problem!” Whoopi Goldberg exclaimed exasperatedly. “I mean, this is what happens. There is video everywhere, of everything! Anything you’ve said ever is on video!”

Haines was particularly amused by how dead serious Carlson was in denying he said the words that were indeed captured on video, even imitating the man herself.

“He’s like ‘I didn’t say that.’ Yes you did, boo!” she needled.

Meanwhile, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin applauded Garcia-Navarro’s abilities as an interviewer.

“She probes in the way only a journalist can,” Farah Griffin praised. “She’s not showing her opinion. She’s incredibly objective, and she has receipts on everything.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.