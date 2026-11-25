YouTube star Ms. Rachel visited federal youth immigration court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, and met with children facing potential deportation proceedings. It was a move that the hosts of “The View” praised on Wednesday morning, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg even offering a tip of her dreads to the beloved personality.
The shoutout came at the end of the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, after the ABC hosts called for Democratic politicians to first prove what they can and will do with a new congress before they start worrying about their frontrunner for 2028. The women agreed that the Democrats need to first prove they’ll take action, prompting Goldberg to think of Ms. Rachel.
“This woman is extraordinary,” Goldberg said. “If you know little children, little little ones, they all know her. She got a thing from a kid who was down at immigration, and she went down there.”
While there, Ms. Rachel spoke to a 9-year-old, who had an immigration lawyer listed as his top wish for Christmas, amid hopes for toys and more.
“She looked right at the camera, she said, ‘And I’m going to make sure he gets every one of those things,’” Goldberg said with admiration. “So I want to tip my hat, my dreads, to Ms. Rachel because, you know, it really does take a village, and there are a lot of kids who are in court with no representation. Thousands.”
Host Ana Navarro readily agreed, and immediately pointed out that this is not the first time Ms. Rachel has visited a detention center and put a spotlight on these kids and the conditions they’re facing.
“She’s been incredibly consistent, an advocate for children, and I think it’s something that we should all take on,” Navarro said. “Because it is inhumane that that there are children in those conditions.”
“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.