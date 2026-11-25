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YouTube star Ms. Rachel visited federal youth immigration court in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday, and met with children facing potential deportation proceedings. It was a move that the hosts of “The View” praised on Wednesday morning, with moderator Whoopi Goldberg even offering a tip of her dreads to the beloved personality.

The shoutout came at the end of the first Hot Topics discussion of the day, after the ABC hosts called for Democratic politicians to first prove what they can and will do with a new congress before they start worrying about their frontrunner for 2028. The women agreed that the Democrats need to first prove they’ll take action, prompting Goldberg to think of Ms. Rachel.