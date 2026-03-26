‘The View’: Whoopi Literally Plugs Her Ears and ‘La La La’s to Avoid ‘Paradise’ Spoilers During Live Interview

“The View” moderator Whoopi Goldberg took her co-host’s spoiler warning very seriously on Thursday morning, during an interview with a few “Paradise” stars. She took it so seriously, in fact, that she literally plugged her ears and started saying “la la la” repeatedly to drown out the question.

During the episode, “Paradise” stars Julianne Nicholson and Thomas Doherty stopped by to talk about the show. As the conversation drew near its end, host Sunny Hostin encouraged viewers to get caught up on the show, because there’s only one episode left in the season. At that, she also gave a spoiler warning for her next question.

We won’t spoil it ourselves, but Hostin promptly began asking about some of the revelations in this week’s episode. As she did, a quiet background noise kicked in.

“La la la la la la la,” Goldberg was chanting, as the camera panned to show her plugging her ears as well.

Nicholson caught it immediately, and was visibly delighted, cracking up at Goldberg’s antics. The moderator held her ears through the entirety of Hostin’s question — which in rapid-fire pressed Doherty on specifics — though her noises got a bit softer.

“Me and Julianne always used to laugh on set, at how we’re actors and not quantum physicists,” Doherty said with a coy smile. “So you kind of just have to, like, trust the writing, and, I don’t know!”

As Hostin pressed a bit further, Goldberg moved to plug her ears again, but the ABC host merely mentioned some blood, rather than specifics, so the moderator was in the clear.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.