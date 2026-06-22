‘The View’: Whoopi Says Someone Should Sue Over Reflecting Pool ‘Because If a Contractor Did This at Your House,’ You Would

As the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool continues to face issues as a result of President Trump’s renovations to it, Whoopi Goldberg thinks someone should sue over it. According to the moderator of “The View,” in any other circumstance, legal action would be exactly what would happen.

The reflecting pool is currently overrun by an algae outbreak, and underneath that, the new paint that Trump picked out is peeling. Looking at photos and videos of the current state of things on Monday morning, Goldberg struggled to control her laughter, arguing that one photo of workers in the pool flat out looked like they were fishing in it. But eventually, she got serious.

“I want somebody to sue,” she said. “Because if a contractor did this at your house, this is what you would do. I think the country needs to say ‘We’re suing you. Suing you for doing this without our permission, and we’re suing the people who did it, because clearly they didn’t know what they were doing.’ Clearly!”

“But you know, it’s just a suggestion,” she continued. “Because a lot of money is going away.”

The ABC moderator then argued that Trump is clearly just angry with America, and that anger is what’s driving him to spearhead projects like this one. The other hosts agreed that it could be a retaliation of sorts for not being allowed to buy Greenland, which Goldberg agreed with.

“For me, if you really cared about the country, you could not — you could not continue to do what you’re doing,” she added.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.