‘The Watcher’ Season 2 Starts Production With Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Returning

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Production on “The Watcher” Season 2 started Friday. This upcoming season of the Netflix thriller will see Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale and Isabel Gravitt returning to reprise their Season 1 roles.

The drama from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan followed the Brannock family in its first season, a family who moved into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home. But when the family is plagued by a series of ominous letters from someone claiming to be “The Watcher,” their dream quickly turns into a nightmare. That season was “just the beginning,” a press release for Season 2 teases.

Watts stars as the Brannock family matriarch Nora with Cannavale playing her husband Dean and Gravitt playing their daughter Ellie. As for Martindale, the beloved character actress stars as Maureen or “Mo,” the family’s nosy neighbor.

Brennan serves as a showrunner for this upcoming season. “The Watcher” Season 2 is executive produced by Murphy, Brennan, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, and Watts alongside Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman as well as Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless. Dorsey will also direct Season 2.

Loosely based on a viral 2018 article from The Cut, “The Watcher” was originally intended to be a miniseries. However, after its first season spent five weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 list for the most-watched English language shows and hit the Top 10 list in more than 90 countries, the series was renewed for a second installment. Since Season 1 was released in 2022, it’s been a while since fans have seen anything from this franchise.

“The Watcher” isn’t the first time that a Murphy and Brennan collaboration has been a big hit on Netflix. The duo is behind “Monster,” Netflix’s anthology series that explores some of the biggest killers in American history and questions whether they were born monsters or made into them. One of Netflix’s biggest franchises, “Monster” has secured over 320 million views across its four seasons. Its most popular season was “The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which remains Netflix’s 7th most popular series of all time. However, all four seasons have reached No. 1 on Netflix’s global Top 10 list. Since its premiere on Sept. 17, “Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story” has already secured 26.6 million views and hit the Top 10 list in 92 countries.