The Truth Is Out There: Get a First Look Inside ‘The X-Files: The Official Archives: Volume II’ | Exclusive

Everything is coming up “X-Files.”

From the upcoming Ryan Coogler-led series to the phenomenal Lego set to the updated cut of “The X-Files: I Want to Believe” from original creator Chris Carter, the seminal Fox television series (which ran from 1993 – 2002 and again from 2016 – 2018) is having a moment. And that moment will continue well into next year, with the release of “The X-Files: The Official Archives: Volume II: Extraterrestrial Activity and the Syndicate,” coming on March 7, 2027, from Abrams Books. You can pre-order now wherever you get your books.

Check out an exclusive look inside the book and hear from author Paul Terry about the follow-up to 2020’s “The X-Files: The Official Archives: Cryptids, Biological Anomalies, and Parapsychic Phenomena,” below:

Abrams Books

Abrams notes that the new book “details Agents Dana Scully and Fox Mulder’s close encounters with alien beings and exposes the secrets of the shadowy Syndicate. Featuring UFOs, little green men, and the conspiracies to hide them from the public, these richly detailed and painstakingly re-created case files open up the ‘X-Files’ universe like never before. These vital cases served as the backbone to the cult television series and provided a powerful throughline and emotional lifeline for Agent Mulder. Now, through archival imagery and reports, fans can experience firsthand the thrills of some of the series’ most beloved episodes, including ‘Deep Throat,’ ‘Jose Chung’s from Outer Space,’ ‘Fight the Future,’ ‘Musings of a Cigarette Smoking Man’ and many more.”

Terry, a composer, songwriter and writer behind “Kolchak: The Night Stalker – Haunted & Hunted” (an official anthology of five original prose stories) and (with Tara Bennett) “The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said that this new volume is a whopping 60 pages longer than the first “X-Files” book. “I know that X-Files fans have been waiting patiently for this. And I promise that their patience will be rewarded,” said Terry.

This new volume, he promises, “covers the entire ‘X-Files’ mythology.” “That means everything from seasons one through eleven and the Fight the Future movie. It’s utterly exhaustive,” Terry explained.

Abrams Books

And yes, the new volume will undoubtedly surprise even the most hardcore “X-Files” fan (we have seen your “The truth is out there” tattoo and we salute you).

“Some of these case files, and their contents — pieced together from what we uncovered in the archives — are going to be very surprising,” added Terry. “While doing all the research, I had countless moments where I gasped at what we found, still intact, after being undisturbed for decades. There are some very special and highly significant items that are deeply meaningful to the mythology. And, of course, to the fans.”

And yes, there will be a narrative woven into the ephemera.

“Mulder and Scully’s investigations into extraterrestrial activity and the Syndicate was often very dangerous. With volume two, I felt it was important to capture the spirit of that,” said Terry. “And so, as the reader studies the case files, they will gradually pick up on something else that is going on. Something perilous. It heightens the classified nature of what Agents Mulder and Scully, and others, investigated, in search of the truth.”

As always, it’s important to trust no one.

“The X-Files: The Official Archives: Volume II: Extraterrestrial Activity and the Syndicate” by Paul Terry hits bookshelves on March 7, 2027, from Abrams Books. Preorder it now.