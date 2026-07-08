Tiffany Haddish Draws Audible Groans From ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Audience After Megan Thee Stallion Jab

Tiffany Haddish’s joke about Megan Thee Stallion appeared to fall flat Tuesday evening, drawing audible groans from the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” studio audience.

The comedian once again hosted the ABC late night show amid Jimmy Kimmel’s summer break, resulting in the “Girls Trip” star touching on everything from the FIFA World Cup to Donald Trump.

In fact, it was during one bit regarding the U.S.’ loss against Belgium where Haddish faced the biggest reaction of the night, as she appeared to work in a jab at Megan Thee Stallion’s personal life.

“We got beat four to one by those freaky little waffle munchers,” Haddish said while discussing the U.S.’ big World Cup loss. “And while this may be a huge loss for the U.S. team, it’s a big win for your girl, Tiffany. Yes. No one’s easier to snag than a pro athlete with low self-esteem.”

Here’s where she appeared to call out the Grammy winner: “Go ask my girl, Meg the Stallion. She’ll tell you.”

Audible groans erupted from the crowd soon after the joke was said, prompting Haddish to take a beat and look perplexed at the studio audience. She appeared to recover quickly, however, as she had the crowd laughing with: “What it’s a hot girl summer. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

Megan Thee Stallion went through a high profile breakup back in April, where she split from NBA star Klay Thompson amid allegations of infidelity. She said in a statement to media at the time, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Of course, the rapper wasn’t the only celebrity to catch a stray from Haddish during Tuesday’s monologue.

“People are blaming Donald Trump for the loss after he got FIFA to help Team U.S.A.,” Haddish said moments later. “It seems like everything Trump touches dies, which I guess is why his tiny hands are all f–ked up.”

She added: “Or maybe that’s from grabbing Nicki [Minaj]’s barbs by the p–y. I’m glad some of y’all got that joke, cuz it seems like it’s not enough black people in the audience to know what a barb is, but whatever.”

Watch Haddish’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.