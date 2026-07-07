Tiffany Haddish Can’t Believe George Stephanopoulos Got Taylor Swift Wedding Invite and She Didn’t: ‘The F—k?!’

Tiffany Haddish couldn’t believe George Stephanopoulos made Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding guest list, quipping the invitation would’ve been better spent on her.

The comedian addressed the invitation snub during Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” where she stepped in as host while Jimmy Kimmel is on vacation. Given Swift and Kelce’s nuptials were a major topic throughout the weekend, it didn’t take long for Haddish to address the star-studded affair in her opening remarks.

“Let me ask you a question. How can someone look this good and not get invited to the Taylor Swift wedding?” Haddish said with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover projected behind her. “Were you invited, Guillermo [Rodriguez]?”

After Kimmel’s side kick replied with a laugh and a “f–k no,” Haddish joked that they were “the only two celebrities who weren’t there.”

“Like everybody was there,” she continued. “They had every famous person on Earth. Brad Pitt, Selena Gomez, J.Lo, Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Steven Spielberg, the bass player from Fall Out Boy, George Stephanopoulos. I mean, no offense to George Stephanopoulos, but why the f–k did they invite George Stephanopoulos? The f–k?!?”

As Haddish went on, she called her lack of invite “a waste,” adding, “All those sexy men in tuxedos and no Tiffany to make them feel beautiful. That’s my job, to make men feel beautiful.”

Haddish then dropped one of her signature NSFW quips, noting, “If I was there, the bar wouldn’t have been the only thing that was open. Okay? If you know what I mean. You know what I mean? I was talking about my legs.”

“Half the Kansas City Chiefs would have been having breakfast at Tiffany’s,” she further joked. “I’d have been feeding them. Maybe I’d have gave him some dinner, too. Who knows? Brunch. But I’m sure there’s a good explanation. Maybe Taylor, she just didn’t have the right email for me. So Taylor, if you’re watching, you can send all future invitations to hornytiffsheready420@hotmail.com. “

Watch Haddish’s full monologue above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.