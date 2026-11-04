Toni Collette to Star in Apple TV Dark Comedy ‘Lenni’

Toni Collette will star in a new dark comedy for Apple TV, titled “Lenni.”

Collette (“Hereditary,” “Wayward”) will star as the titular character, Lenni, a child welfare worker and divorced mother of two who, after a family tragedy, tries to protect her loved ones from the rough-and-tumble of life, according to the official logline.

From Made Up Stories (“The Good Daughter,” “The Undoing”) and Keshet International (“Suspicion,” “Homeland”), “Lenni” is based on the Norwegian series “Pernille,” created by Henriette Steenstrup, who also serves as an executive producer on the new series. Sarah Scheller (“The Letdown,” “Strife”) adapted the series, with Dearbhla Walsh (“Bad Sisters,” “Margos Got Money Troubles”) directing.

Filming is underway in Sydney, Australia, with support from the NSW Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund.

In addition to Collette, “Lenni” stars Ciarán Hinds (“Game of Thrones”), Dan Wyllie (“Love My Way”), Josh McKenzie (“La Brea”), Celeste Barber (“The Letdown”), Genevieve Hegney (“Colin From Accounts”), Arka Das (“The Airport Chaplain”) and Wayne Blair (“Total Control”).

Described as a darkly comedic mystery about family, the series follows Lenni as she takes on a new case in which the stakes couldn’t be higher and her work and personal lives collide, according to the official logline.

Collette, Scheller, Walsh and Steenstrup executive produce “Lenni” alongside Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Katie Amos, Avi Nir, Keren Shahar, Bård Fjulsrud and Tanya Badendyck.

Best known for starring in “Hereditary” and “The Sixth Sense,” Collette’s credits include “Muriel’s Wedding,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “About a Boy,” “Knives Out” and “The Hours.” Her TV credits include “Wayward,” “The Power,” “The Staircase” and “Pieces of Her.”

Collette is represented by CAA, United Management, Finley Management and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.