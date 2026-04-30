‘The Tonight Show’ Audience Erupts After Anne Hathaway Successfully Sings Blink-182 Song Backwards | Video

Anne Hathaway has many talents, and it would appear that singing late ’90s pop-punk songs backwards is one of them. She managed to successfully spit out a Blink-182 song in reverse on Wednesday night, and “The Tonight Show” exploded for it.

The actress appeared on the NBC late night show as her final stop on the press run for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” and, while there, played a game of “Reverse It Challenge” with host Jimmy Fallon. The premise is as follows; one of them first sings the lyric of a song normally, then feeds it through an app. The program will then play the recording backwards, and the other has to try and mimic the result. If successful, when the new recording is played backwards, it will just be the original lyric.

The results are generally just very funny gibberish, and that was the case for most of the songs Hathaway and Fallon tried to sing. But then came Blink-182’s “All the Small Things.”

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Fallon was in charge of singing the lyric normally, and he opted for “Work sucks, I know.”

Listening to it in reverse, Hathaway outright cackled, and needed a moment to collect herself before even attempting the same noises. Fighting through her tear-inducing laughter, the actress gave it a valiant attempt. But it wasn’t just valiant — it was successful.

When the duo listened to her recording back, Hathaway sang the lyric nearly perfectly (the word “Work” was a little muddled, but we’ll give her a pass for it).

At that, Hathaway, Fallon and the audience all erupted into loud cheers and applause, and the host and actor immediately broke out into an air guitar performance of the song while The Roots played it properly.

You can watch the full game in the video above.