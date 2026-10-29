Jimmy Fallon Jokes Trump’s James Talarico Impression Just Cost Him Texas and His Hot Dog Eating Contest Invite

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon lambasted President Trump’s impression of Democratic Texas senate candidate James Talarico, joking that the bit cost the president Texas and “his invite to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.”

At a rally this week in Corpus Christi, Texas, Trump promoted the idea that Talarico has been pretending to like meat during this year’s election cycle. He then broke out an impression of Talarico pretending to enjoy meat at a Texas barbecue, which ended with the president suggestively pantomiming shoving meat into his mouth while exclaiming, “I love the meat! I love it! Look!”

“After watching that, I think I’m vegan,” Fallon said in response to the clip Wednesday night. “Democrats were like, ‘No one interrupt. Let him do all of this.’ Mike Pence saw that and almost had a heart attack. ‘Oh, mother! Mother! Mother!’”

“In one speech, Trump lost Texas and his invite to the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest,” Fallon jokingly added.

As Fallon noted, Trump once again talked at a separate Texas rally this week about how he has “studied” Republican Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s butt. Fallon found Trump’s use of the word “studied” particularly funny.

“Now, I’m picturing Trump sitting up at night with flashcards of butts. He’s like, ‘Okay, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, Jon Husted,’” the “Tonight Show” host joked. Fallon then pivoted to another campaign event Trump held in Ohio in support of Husted.

“It was a great rally,” Fallon said, adding, “Trump spent an hour pretending to drop things so Husted would have to pick them up. Like, ‘Oops. Could you get that for me, please? Oh, I dropped something here as well. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m a nincompoop today.’”

Fallon went on to break down Trump’s busy midterms campaign schedule by turning it into a song for his “Tonight Show” audience.

“Monday, rally. Tuesday, speech. Wednesday, rally / Vote for the guy with the juicy peach,” Fallon rhymed. “Thursday, under so much pressure / Take a joyride, flying Tesla / Friday, send a couple texts / ‘Nicki, you’re my BFF.’ / Halloween, it’s getting scary / Make Kid Rock press secretary / See a ghost, that makes me flinch / ‘Never mind, it’s only Mitch.’”