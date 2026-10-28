Jimmy Fallon Jokes Melania Is the ‘Big Winner’ of Trump’s Midterm Elections Campaign Run: ‘Me Time!’

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“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon tackled President Trump’s relentless campaigning across the country ahead of this fall’s midterm election cycle, joking that First Lady Melania Trump is the “big winner” of the president’s constant travels the past few weeks.

“Guys, we are officially one week away from midterm elections,” Fallon noted at the top of his Tuesday night monologue. The “Tonight Show” host then poked fun at Trump’s widely mocked comments about Republican Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physical appearance, joking, “It’s the final sprint to Election Day, and President Trump is traveling all across the country trying to compliment as many people’s butts as he possibly can.”