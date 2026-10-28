Jimmy Fallon Jokes Melania Is the ‘Big Winner’ of Trump’s Midterm Elections Campaign Run: ‘Me Time!’

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon tackled President Trump’s relentless campaigning across the country ahead of this fall’s midterm election cycle, joking that First Lady Melania Trump is the “big winner” of the president’s constant travels the past few weeks.
“Guys, we are officially one week away from midterm elections,” Fallon noted at the top of his Tuesday night monologue. The “Tonight Show” host then poked fun at Trump’s widely mocked comments about Republican Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s physical appearance, joking, “It’s the final sprint to Election Day, and President Trump is traveling all across the country trying to compliment as many people’s butts as he possibly can.”
“Trump has been on the road campaigning pretty much non-stop,” Fallon added, remarking, “It feels like, whichever way the election goes, the big winner has been Melania. It’s like, ‘Hey, me time!’”
Unfortunately for Trump, his foothold among everyday Americans seems to have slipped in the months since he retook presidential office in January 2025.
Issues like the Iran War, high grocery and gas prices and ICE’s handling of immigration over the past year have all hurt the president’s standing with American voters. Speaking to his “Tonight Show” audience Tuesday night, Fallon pointed to a recent incident involving Trump and a heckler as proof of the president’s current voter struggles.
Fallon rolled a clip of Trump’s speech at a Monday night rally in Mississippi, which was interrupted by a protester who told him to “shove that ballroom up your a—s!” Trump responded by telling the heckler to “go home,” but Fallon had a harder time dismissing the moment as nonchalantly as the president.
“I’m not a polling expert, but Trump getting heckled in Mississippi might not be a great sign for Republicans. I’m just saying,” Fallon said. “That’s like Bernie Sanders getting heckled in the vegan aisle of a Trader Joe’s.”
“Trump is now offering a $1 million reward for anyone who reports voter fraud,” the “Tonight Show” host added, joking, “I think you’ll get Trump’s million-dollar check right around the same time you get that $5,000 bribe.”