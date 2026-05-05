Lisa Kudrow Finally Admits Ross Was a ‘Bad Boyfriend’ to Rachel on ‘Friends’ | Video

Lisa Kudrow has offered her new opinion on the biggest “Friends” fan debate, arguing that Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel never should have gotten back together with David Schwimmer’s Ross because he was “a bad boyfriend.”

The actress stopped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night to discuss “The Comeback” Season 3. It was not long, though, before “Friends” was brought up, and Fallon asked Kudrow if she had a new take to share about the endlessly debated question of whether or not Ross and Rachel really were on a break when he slept with another woman in the third season of “Friends.” Fallon asked Kudrow if she believes the two characters actually were on a break at the time.

“Well, no. But it’s beyond that. It’s beyond break or not,” Kudrow said. “He was a bad boyfriend.” When the “Tonight Show” crowd applauded her statement, the “Friends” star excitedly remarked, “You agree! Oh, I feel better.”

“We did the [‘Friends’] reunion just like four or five years ago, and [we were asked], ‘Were they on a break?’ And we were all so like, ‘They were on a break! Rachel, that hysterical shrew! Not letting him sleep with someone and won’t get back with him,’” Kudrow added. “She shouldn’t have gotten back with him because he was horrible anyway!”

“I don’t care if he slept with three other women or no other women,” Kudrow continued. “You had a crisis at work so you weren’t available for a few nights and he flipped out? Like, wow.” When Kudrow responded with silence over whether she had told Schwimmer this opinion, Fallon joked, “He knows now!”

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” moment yourself below.

In the same interview with Fallon, Kudrow shared the backstory behind the iconic shots of her and her fellow “Friends” cast members dancing and laughing together in a fountain in the show’s main credits sequence.

“We had already shot a show, and it was late, and they went, ‘So now we’re just going to run over to the [Warner Bros.] Ranch.’ It wasn’t on the Warner Bros. lot,” Kudrow revealed. “[They said], ‘We’re just going to do the openings. It’ll be really quick.’ ‘Oh, okay.’ And it was not quick. Cut to: It’s gonna be daylight. We gotta hurry up and they just kept going, and then it was like, ‘Alright, now get in the fountain!’ ‘What?’”

Fallon, for his part, asked which of the “Friends” stars was the first to actually get in the fountain.

“Some kiss ass,” Kudrow responded. “I don’t know! One of the guys to show, like, ‘Yeah, I can handle everything!’ But we’re supposed to be laughing and everyone’s too cold and angry.” It was ultimately the late Matthew Perry, Kudrow said, who made the moment work.

“But Matthew Perry made us laugh,” she recalled. “We are laughing because Matthew was like, ‘What are we? Wet? What are we? In a fountain, dancing?’”