‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Cast Guide: Meet the Contestants

“Top Chef” is back for its 23rd season, which means it’s time to meet the next batch of competitors.

Kicking off on Monday, March 9, “Top Chef” is headed to the Carolinas, as this season “will be centered in the emerging and eclectic culinary hub” of Charlotte, North Carolina. But, several episodes will also take place in Greenville, South Carolina. As always, the competition will spotlight 15 rising chefs as they showcase their abilities through various challenges.

Among this year’s batch of contestants are a pair of life partners who co-own and operate a restaurant, as well as a pair of highly competitive identical twin brothers.

You can see the full list of Bravo contestants, below: