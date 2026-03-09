Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Cast Guide: Meet the Contestants

The competitors for “Top Chef: Carolinas” on Bravo include a pair of very competitive twin brothers

“Top Chef” is back for its 23rd season, which means it’s time to meet the next batch of competitors.

Kicking off on Monday, March 9, “Top Chef” is headed to the Carolinas, as this season “will be centered in the emerging and eclectic culinary hub” of Charlotte, North Carolina. But, several episodes will also take place in Greenville, South Carolina. As always, the competition will spotlight 15 rising chefs as they showcase their abilities through various challenges.

Among this year’s batch of contestants are a pair of life partners who co-own and operate a restaurant, as well as a pair of highly competitive identical twin brothers.

You can see the full list of Bravo contestants, below:

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Justin Tootla — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Justin Tootla

Suttons Bay/Detroit, Michigan

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Day Joseph — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Day Anaїs Joseph

Atlanta, Georgia

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Jassi Bindra — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Jassi Bindra

Houston, Texas

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Jonathan Dearden — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Jonathan Dearden

Alexandria, Virginia

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Brittany Cochran — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Brittany Cochran

Charlotte, North Carolina

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Brandon Dearden — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Brandon Dearden

Hamilton, Montana

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Nana Araba Wilmot — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Nana Araba Wilmot

Cherry Hill, New Jersey

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Sieger Bayer — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Sieger Bayer

Chicago, Illinois

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Sherry Cardoso — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Sherry Cardoso

Brooklyn, New York

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Laurence Louie — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Laurence Louie

Quincy, Massachusetts

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Duyen Ha — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Duyen Ha

Los Angeles, California

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Jennifer Jackson — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Jennifer Lee Jackson

Suttons Bay/Detroit, Michigan

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Oscar Diaz — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Oscar Diaz

Durham, North Carolina

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Anthony Jones — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Anthony Jones

Alexandria, Virginia

TOP CHEF — “S23 Gallery” — Pictured: Rhoda Magbitang — (Photo by: Sasha Israel/Bravo)

Rhoda Magbitang

Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i

