‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Cast Guide: Meet the Contestants

“Top Chef” is back for its 23rd season, which means it’s time to meet the next batch of competitors.
Kicking off on Monday, March 9, “Top Chef” is headed to the Carolinas, as this season “will be centered in the emerging and eclectic culinary hub” of Charlotte, North Carolina. But, several episodes will also take place in Greenville, South Carolina. As always, the competition will spotlight 15 rising chefs as they showcase their abilities through various challenges.
Among this year’s batch of contestants are a pair of life partners who co-own and operate a restaurant, as well as a pair of highly competitive identical twin brothers.
You can see the full list of Bravo contestants, below:
Justin Tootla
Suttons Bay/Detroit, Michigan
Day Anaїs Joseph
Atlanta, Georgia
Jassi Bindra
Houston, Texas
Jonathan Dearden
Alexandria, Virginia
Brittany Cochran
Charlotte, North Carolina
Brandon Dearden
Hamilton, Montana
Nana Araba Wilmot
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Sieger Bayer
Chicago, Illinois
Sherry Cardoso
Brooklyn, New York
Laurence Louie
Quincy, Massachusetts
Duyen Ha
Los Angeles, California
Jennifer Lee Jackson
Suttons Bay/Detroit, Michigan
Oscar Diaz
Durham, North Carolina
Anthony Jones
Alexandria, Virginia
Rhoda Magbitang
Kailua-Kona, Hawai’i