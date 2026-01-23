Jimmy Fallon Thinks Trump Only Started His Board of Peace So He Can Give Himself a Peace Prize | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon took aim at Trump’s newly launched Board of Peace on Thursday night, suggesting that the president may have started the international organization for a purely selfish reason.

“Today in Switzerland, President Trump officially launched his new group to solve international conflicts called the Board of Peace,” Fallon recapped. “Of course, Trump wasted no time giving himself the inaugural Board of Peace Prize. He was like, ‘I can’t believe it! I can’t wait to win again next week.’”

The comedian also playfully speculated about the shortcuts Trump’s staff may have put into his teleprompter to help him during his Wednesday speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Some options included the McDonald’s logo being shorthand for “this beautiful place” and a screenshot from HBO Max’s “Heated Rivalry” as a synonym for “hot.”

Later on, during his weekly Thank You Notes segment, Fallon found a tongue-in-cheek way to take another shot at Trump and the first year of his second presidential term. “Thank you, Trump’s upcoming State of the Union address, for reminding us what a long four years the past year has been,” he joked.

Elsewhere, the NBC star touched on the snow and freezing cold temperatures that are sweeping through America this week. “There’s a historic winter storm hitting most of the country that’s bringing brutal temperatures and over 20 inches of snow,” Fallon observed. The “Tonight Show” host then quipped, “Greenland heard and was like, ‘Well, you wanted us. You got us.’”

“It is freezing out there,” the former “Saturday Night Live” cast member added. “This morning, on my way to work, I saw a Wall Street stockbroker spooning with Zohran Mamdani.” Pivoting, Fallon noted that Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights on Thursday: “Although, that had nothing to do with the storm.”

Elsewhere, Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza crashed Fallon’s monologue to discuss the Indiana Hoosiers’ recent national championship win. He then tried to literally break some other records alongside the “Tonight Show” host, with Fallon nearly taking himself out with one of Mendoza’s vinyl targets.