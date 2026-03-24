‘The Tonight Show’ Lampoons Trump’s ICE Airport Plan: ‘2 Wrongs Make a Right!’ | Video

In a shocking turn of events, “The Tonight Show” lampooned President Trump’s decision to deploy ICE agents to airports across the country on Monday.

The president’s move was supposedly made in an effort to help with the hours-long airport lines caused by the ongoing partial Department of Homeland Security shutdown. To help explain Trump’s thinking, though, late night host Jimmy Fallon welcomed “Trump Administration spokesman” Tim Garrison. Right away, Fallon asked why the White House believes ICE agents will be able to help streamline America’s long airport lines.

“It’s simple, Jimmy. When you take something people hate and you add a second thing people hate, they cancel each other out and you get something people love,” Garrison jovially replied. “That’s why we’re adding ICE to the TSA, and it’s also why we’re putting the DMV in charge of the IRS.” Fallon quickly pushed back, calling the latter a straight-up “bad idea.”

“Exactly! It is so bad, it’s good! You know, like White Castle, or the movie ‘Mamma Mia!’” Garrison argued. Pivoting, the spokesman added, “Look, all people want is to be able to buy plane tickets and get on a plane, and that’s exactly why we’re sending in a new organization to help people buy plane tickets…”

“Please don’t say it,” Fallon pleaded, only for Garrison to reveal that the company in question will, indeed, be Ticketmaster. “Two wrongs make a right!” Garrison then shouted, as Fallon ushered him off the air. “Two wrongs, one right!”

Earlier in his Monday monologue, Fallon sent another jab Trump’s way, joking that the president’s plummeting approval ratings will soon match the rising gas prices. “We’re gonna meet at 19!” the NBC comedian joked.

“I don’t get it,” Fallon later added, remarking, “TSA lines are four hours long. Gas costs more than gold. We just started a war in the Middle East. I mean, what do people want from this guy?” He then further addressed the ongoing war in Iran, noting that its end still does not seem to be in sight.

“The U.S. has now entered its fourth week in the war with Iran, and the White House still doesn’t appear to have an exit strategy,” Fallon told his audience. “It feels like being stuck in an escape room with your dumbest friends.” Elsewhere, the comedian and former “SNL” cast member celebrated the box office success of “Project Hail Mary” this past weekend.

“The reviews are great, by the way. For instance, this review called it ‘two-and-a-half hours of non-stop drama,’” Fallon noted, before pausing to reveal, “Hang on… That’s actually a review for every TSA line.”