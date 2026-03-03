Tyler Perry’s Firefighter Drama Series Set at Netflix With 16-Episode Order

Tyler Perry’s got another Netflix project coming your way.

On Tuesday, the streamer revealed a first look at the cast of their latest collaboration, “Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke.” Perry will write, direct and produce the 16-episode, hour-long firefighter drama for Netflix.

“‘Tyler Perry’s Where There’s Smoke’ follows the lives of a group of firefighters as they navigate the intense challenges of their high-stakes profession while grappling with personal struggles, fractured relationships and the emotional toll of saving lives in a world filled with danger, drama and heartbreak,” a logline from the streamer reads.

This marks something of a foray into the emergency services procedural genre for Netflix, keeping pace with current television hits like “The Pitt” and “9-1-1.”

The cast of “Where There’s Smoke” includes Tyler Lepley, Mike Merrill, Da’Vinchi, Eltony Williams, Brock O’Hurn, Joe Hunter, Karen Obilom, Brittany S. Hall, Mariah Goodie, Jordan Rodriguez and Judi Moon.

The series will film in Atlanta, joining Netflix series like “Stranger Things” and “His & Hers.” The city is also home to Tyler Perry Studios, the 330-acre studio where Perry films many of his projects.

“Where There’s Smoke” comes as part of a first-look deal Perry signed with Netflix, with the filmmaker agreeing to write, direct and produce various films and television series for the service. Previous collaborations include “Beauty in Black,” “Miss Governor,” “Straw,” “Mea Culpa,” “A Jazzman’s Blues,” “A Madea Homecoming,” “Madea’s Destination Wedding” and the Oscar-nominated film “The Six Triple Eight.”

The first two seasons of “Beauty in Black” spent a combined 10 weeks in the Global English TV Top 10 for Netflix, reaching #1 in 28 countries. The series has been renewed by the streamer for a third and final season, with “Beauty in Black” Season 2, Part 2 releasing Thursday, March 19 on Netflix.

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland will produce alongside Perry for Tyler Perry Studios.