Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Debuts as Week’s Top Netflix Movie With Over 19 Million Views

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Tyler Perry’s “Why Did I Get Married Again?” scored a strong debut on Netflix, landing as the top movie of the week.

The third movie in the dramedy movie series brought in 19.3 million views for the week of Sept. 7, landing in the No. 1 spot on the English-language films list for the week.

Viewership for “Why Did I Get Married Again?” soared past “The Whisper Man,” which scored an impressive 33.4 million views last week, but cooled down to 12.7 million views in its third week.

Perry’s collection of TV and movies have been scoring big on Netflix of late, with “Beauty in Black” Season 3 also standing as the week’s No. 6 most-watched TV show with 3.3 million views. “Beauty in Black,” which came in the No. 2 spot on the list for the past two weeks, has already been renewed for the fourth season.

Overall, however, the week’s TV list was dominated by “The Gentlemen” Season 2 with 9.9 million views, growing from its viewership of 6.7 million views during its debut week. The attention for Season 2 also brought Season 1 into the top 10, where it landed in the No. 3 spot on the list with 5.5 million views.

In between the seasons of “The Gentlemen” in the No. 2 spot was true crime docuseries “Death of the Pastor’s Wife” with 6 million views after previously taking the top TV spot for two weeks in a row. Behind “The Gentlemen” Season 2 on the top 10 TV list was Netflix’s newest YA show “Crew Girl,” which landed in the No. 4 spot on the list with 5.2 million views.

After Alix Earle’s reality show “Earle Meets World” debuted to 1.8 million views last week in the No. 10 spot, the unscripted series grew slightly in its second week to reach 2.3 million views, landing in the No. 8 spot on the list.

Notably, Harlan Coben’s “I Will Find You” moved up to No. 5 spot on Netflix’s most popular shows of all time with 120.3 million views logged across 13 weeks.