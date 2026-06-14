JD Vance Admits to CBS That Trump Was More Eager for Iran Strike Than He Was

J.D. Vance has now said it himself: President Donald Trump was more enthusiastic about military action against Iran than he was, offering a rare public glimpse Sunday into the different philosophies the two officeholders bring to the administration.

Vance told CBS News’ Robert Costa on “CBS Sunday Morning” that Trump and his vice president approached the conflict from somewhat different perspectives, but both ultimately supported the objective of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Vance’s stance had been reported before, and even Trump has acknowledged that they didn’t see eye-to-eye on whether to strike now.

“He was, I would say, philosophically a little bit different than me,” Trump said of Vance in a clip played on Sunday’s episode. “I think he was maybe less enthusiastic about going, but he was quite enthusiastic.

But Costa was first to press the VP himself on whether he had been skeptical of military action. Vance stopped short of directly describing himself as an opponent of intervention but acknowledged a longstanding wariness shaped by his military service.

“I think both of us are generally skeptical of foreign military entanglements,” Vance said. “And I certainly was formed by my time in the Marine Corps to be very skeptical of some of these entanglements.”

While reports had previously suggested that Vance represented a more cautious voice, the vice president’s remarks offered a firsthand account of the differing instincts between him and Trump. He emphasized that any differences centered on how to approach the conflict rather than on the ultimate goal.

“I think the president is exactly right that we cannot let one of the most dangerous and largest sponsors of terrorism in the world have a nuclear weapon,” Vance said. “That is exactly right, and our policy is going to achieve that outcome.”

He added: “The goal here of preventing the Iranians from having a nuclear weapon — we’re going to be successful at that goal. And when we are, that’s going to be a very good outcome for the American people.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Vance addressed criticism from religious leaders, including Pope Leo XIV, who has questioned the moral justification for military action. Vance, who has disagreed with Leo on immigration and other matters, said faith leaders should weigh in on public affairs even when politicians disagree with them.

“I think it’s a good thing for Christian leaders to say what they think about the moral issues of the day,” Vance said.

The interview also touched on Vance’s political future. Asked whether Trump discusses the 2028 presidential race, Vance said the president raises the subject regularly.

“The president’s a political animal. He loves this stuff. He’s very fascinated by it,” Vance said. “I have no doubt that the president of the United States is going to be very supportive of anything that I ultimately decide to do.”