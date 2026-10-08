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‘Bridgerton’ Prequel About Lady Violet From Shonda Rhimes Greenlit at Netflix

The Shondaland top dog will write and executive produce the limited series, which chronicles the the early life of the Bridgerton matriarch

Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton in episode 106 of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story." (Credit: Nick Wall/Netflix)
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The “Bridgerton” universe is diving into the past once again — this time focusing on matriarch Lady Violet’s origin story.

Shonda Rhimes will write, executive produce and showrun the limited series with Nicholas Nardini, who also wrote on “Queen Charlotte” and “Scandal.” Betsy Beers is also set to executive produce the series for Shondaland with Tom Verica set to direct and executive produce.

The still untitled spinoff series will chronicle the early life of a young Lady Violet and her budding romance with future husband Viscount Edmund Bridgerton. The prequel will be similar to the hit spinoff “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Bridgerton Season 5
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This news comes as “Bridgerton” Season 5 is currently in production in London. The fifth installment of the series will be led by Hannah Dodd’s Francesca and Masali Baduza’s Michaela Stirling, the first same-sex couple in the “Bridgerton” universe.

Francesa is the latest of the Bridgerton clan to lead the tentpole Netflix series. She follows in the footsteps of Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha).

“Bridgerton” was based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, which contains eight main novels for each of the eight siblings. Quinn and Rhimes also co-wrote a “Queen Charlotte” book tied to the 2023 spinoff series.

Quinn wrote a special novella for Lady Violet in “The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After.” The novel contains a bonus chapter “Violet in Bloom,” which explores the matriarch’s childhood, romance and marriage to Edmund and the fallout after his death when she was pregnant with their youngest child.

The most recent season of “Bridgerton” saw Lady Violet ponder a second chance at love later in life with Lord Marcus Anderson, and even exploring the option of remarrying.

“Bridgerton” Seasons 1 to 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

Golda Rosheuvel attends the "Bridgerton" Award Presentation to Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh during the 14th SCAD TVfest on February 04, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for SCAD)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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