‘Virgin River’ Scores Early Season 9 Renewal at Netflix

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“Virgin River” will keep fans swooning for at least two more seasons at Netflix.

The romance drama scored an early Season 9 renewal at the streamer, cementing its rule as Netflix’s longest-running scripted series by number of seasons. Netflix also shared Friday that the series has passed half a billion views across its seven seasons, spending 28 weeks in the Global Top 10 and reaching the top 10 in over 80 countries.

The news comes as the show is expected to return with Season 8 in 2027. Season 9 will consist of 10 episodes, taking “Virgin River” to a total of 94 episodes.

“We’re all so grateful for our partnership with Netflix and incredibly proud to be a part of their legacy. In a world that can sometimes feel increasingly disconnected, there’s something meaningful about having a place people want to return to,” showrunner and executive producer Patrick Sean Smith said in a statement. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made ‘Virgin River’ feel like home the world over.”

“Mel, Jack, and the whole town of ‘Virgin River’ have become a place that feels like coming home for viewers around the world. Reaching Season 9 as our longest-running original scripted series, with over half a billion views, is a milestone that speaks to how deeply fans continue to love being a part of this community,” Netflix Head of Scripted Series, US & Canada, Jinny Howe said. “Patrick Sean Smith and the entire team have done a beautiful job in keeping fans engaged in this world, and we can’t wait to invite fans back for more.”

Smith will continue to serve as creator and executive producer in the new season. Executive producers include Erin Cardillo, Richard Keith, Jackson Sinder, Mary Page Keller, Thomas Ian Griffith, Norman Buckley, Ian Hay, Sue Tenney, Roma Roth, Christopher E. Perry and Robyn Carr.

Virgin River, is a romance story centered around nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe’s (Alexandra Breckenridge) move to the remote California town of Virgin River. Yearning for a fresh start, Monroe discovered that small-town living isn’t quite as simple as she expected and that she had to learn to heal herself before she could truly make Virgin River her home. The series is based on the New York Times bestseller and beloved Harlequin book series written by Carr. The Virgin River collection features more than 20 books, and together they have sold more than 13 million copies. “Virgin River” was named to The HarperCollins 200 list, which celebrates 200 iconic books of the past 200 years.

“I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9! Everyone on our production works so hard to make the world of ‘Virgin River’ come alive. It’s truly been a gift to be here,” Breckenridge said.

“It’s staggering to think we are still making ‘Virgin River’ after all these years and I’m delighted to get to play the role of Jack for the ninth straight season! It means the world to me that fans connect with the work we do in such a profound and passionate way — we wouldn’t be here without them all so, THANK YOU….as long as you guys want it we’ll keep making it to the best of our ability!” co-star Martin Henderson said in a statement.