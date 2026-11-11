‘VisionQuest’: Does Wanda Show Up in the Series Finale?

Note: This story contains major spoilers from “VisionQuest” Episode 8.

“VisionQuest” wrapped up its run on Tuesday night, thus ending the Disney+ trilogy that began back in 2021 with “WandaVision.” The big question is: Did that finale bring the return of Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff?

“Agatha All Along,” the second show in the trilogy between “WandaVision” and “VisionQuest” played jump rope with whether Wanda was really dead, leaving many to hope she might return to reunite with her family in this series. With the appearance of — here’s your last spoiler warning! — Joe Locke’s Billy Maximoff in the finale, that hope only grew stronger.

Alas, no, Wanda Maximoff didn’t return as well — at least, not in the actual “VisionQuest” story arc. But, according to showrunner Terry Matalas, the idea of bringing the witch back for this family reunion was on the table.

“Listen, the Wanda conversation was constant, and if we felt strong enough about it, we would have done it,” he explained to TheWrap. “But the second it — and there were pages written of an element of things. There’s a couple of them, but it always consumed the story in a way that detracted from Vision’s in a way.”

“When you introduce Wanda again, it needs to be her story, instead of her coming in and out of this other thing,” he continued. “So that’ll be up to the Marvel gods as to what happens with that. But you know, stay tuned.”

Fans didn’t have to stay tuned for very long, as “VisionQuest” did include an unexpected Wanda scene (one that was not included in the episode screener sent to press). First, we re-live Wanda collapsing the temple of the Scarlet Witch on herself, which is painful. But suddenly, Doctor Doom appears.

“Scarlet Witch, awaken,” he says. “Your power will be mine.”

Sure enough, Elizabeth Olsen is in the rubble and her eyes shoot open. So, it would appear that fan theories are correct, and the Scarlet Witch will return in “Avengers: Doomsday.”

“VisionQuest” is now streaming on Disney+.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include details from the post-credits scene that was not revealed ahead of time