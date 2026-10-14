‘VisionQuest’ Star Paul Bettany Breaks Down Emotional Episode 2 Death: ‘Gone Too Soon’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “VisionQuest” Episodes 1-2.

“VisionQuest” said goodbye to one of the truest OGs of the MCU in its first two episodes, and it was definitely an emotional moment for Paul Bettany.

Taking place roughly four and a half years after the events of “WandaVision,” “VisionQuest” finds the synthezoid fans know and love in Scotland. He’s working as a barback in a pub that he and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) used to frequent, as he tries to make sense of the Vision memories he was given at the end of “WandaVision.”

He’s been living off the grid, but when a bounty hunter known as Paladin (Todd Stashwick) is hired to find him, Vision’s peace is shattered — as is part of his body. See, Paladin knows that the only bullets that will have an effect on the synthezoid are adamantium bullets, and they sure do some damage. Vision’s system is failing critically, leaving the AI personalities in his head scrambling to try and save his body. Those AIs include J.A.R.V.I.S., E.D.I.T.H., F.R.I.D.A.Y, Dum-E, U and Ultron.

Eventually, it becomes clear that one of those AI systems must sacrifice themself so the energy resources being used to power them can be stronger for the others. This is your last exit before spoilers, OK?

The AI assistant that jumps on the metaphorical grenade is none other than J.A.R.V.I.S., played once again in human form by James D’Arcy. He played the actual human version of the character in “Agent Carter” and returned in “Avengers: Endgame.” Of course, longterm Marvel fans will know that Bettany got his start in the MCU by voicing the original J.A.R.V.I.S. assistant, and he admits it was emotional saying goodbye to that character in this way.

“Yeah, and I hadn’t seen James D’Arcy since we made ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side the World,’ you know, years and years and years before,” Bettany told TheWrap. “It was so nice to get to work with him again, and then he was gone too soon.”

That said, Bettany is staying optimistic about the whole thing, given the MCU’s tendencies, and the complexities of the new Vision.

“The good news is, is Jarvis’s DNA is part of Vision,” he said. “So there’s always a way back.”

“VisionQuest” is now streaming on Disney+.