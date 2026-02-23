Home > Creative Content > TV Shows

‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Rounds Out Cast as Production Kicks Off in Ireland

Chris Sarandon, Noah Taylor, Oscar Morgan and Kennedy Moyer join guest star Winona Ryder

Wednesday
Noah Taylor, Chris Sarandon, Kennedy Moyer and Oscar Morgan (David West/Getty/Shanyn Fisk/David Reiss)

“Wednesday” Season 3 rounded out its cast as production kicks off near Dublin, Ireland. 

Following the news that Winona Ryder (“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” “Stranger Things”) would be joining the upcoming installment as a guest star, “Wednesday” added several new recruits in Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders”), Chris Sarandon (“Dog Day Afternoon”), Kennedy Moyer (“Task”) and Oscar Morgan (“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”).

The new cast members will join previously announced recruit Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children,” “Dark Shadows”) who will play Morticia Addams’ sister, Ophelia, as well as returning cast members Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stars as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez Addams.

va Green arrives at the Cesar Film Awards 2020 Ceremony
“It’s our dark delight to fling open Nevermore Academy’s gates once more as we begin production on Season 3,” showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement. “We thank our invincible cast and crew for their continued commitment to doom and gloom. To the fans, we appreciate your patience and ravenous online commentary — your twisted theories have inspired nightmares. This season we welcome new students, new teachers, and excavate some long-rotting Addams Family secrets. Don’t say you weren’t warned.”

“I’m so excited to be back for Season 3 and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” director and EP Tim Burton said. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine – Winona, Eva, Chris, Noah … makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

A release date for “Wednesday” Season 3 has not yet been announced.

Gough and Millar serve as creators, showrunners, executive producers amd writers while Burton serves as director and executive producer. The show hails from MGM Television and is based the characters created by Charles Addams.

Jenna Ortega dresses in all black as Wednesday Addams while holding a black airhorn
Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

