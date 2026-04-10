‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Renewed Through 2029 at FX, Sets Season 5 Premiere Date

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds weren’t kidding when they said they’d produce “Welcome to Wrexham” for as long as they can. The docuseries following the duo’s football club was renewed for three more seasons at FX.

“Welcome to Wrexham” also set its Season 5 premiere date, which will debut Thursday, May 14. The new season will air the first two episodes on FXX and Hulu with new episodes coming out each week at 9 p.m. ET.

“A three-season order for a TV series is nearly unheard of and is only possible through the ground-breaking work of our Emmy-winning documentary team and the relentless rise of Wrexham AFC and all those working so hard to make sports history,” Mac and Reynolds, co-chairmen of Wrexham AFC, said in a joint statement.

Season 5 will follow Wrexham AFC’s quest to make the Premier League. The football club has already seen three consecutive promotions, so the feat would be a first for the English Football League.

“When we launched ‘Welcome to Wrexham,’ we never imagined the impact it would have on the club and the town while creating one of TV’s most successful and beloved docuseries,” Nick Grad, president of FX Entertainment, said. “This three-season renewal is a testament to the vision of Rob and Ryan and the enduring connection they’ve built with fans around the world.”

The three-season renewal will take the docuseries through Season 8, which would premiere in 2029. In an interview with TheWrap magazine in 2024, Mac and Reynolds said there is no dearth of stories to cover in revitalizing their football program and the Welsh town that surrounds it.

“Our goal, ultimately, is to document the rise of the club and the town for as long as we possibly can because it is just a wellspring of story,” Mac said. “When I hear people say, ‘Well, eventually you’re going to run out of stories,’ I’m like, ‘Really? Because we haven’t for thousands of years.’”

In 2020, the Hollywood stars purchased the fifth tier Red Dragons with a dream of turning the football club into an underdog that sports fans worldwide could root for. Throughout the series run, the Reds have achieved back-to-back promotions and even competed in the English Football League’s Championship for the first time in over four decades.

This season the club navigates a new coach at its permanent home while naysayers question the club’s quick rise toward the Premier League.

The sports docuseries is executive produced by Mac, Reynolds, Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Humphrey Ker, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey and Boardwalk Pictures’ Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Andy Thomas. “Welcome to Wrexham” is a co-production with More Better Productions, Maximum Effort, 3 Arts Entertainment and Boardwalk Pictures.

All previous seasons of “Welcome to Wrexham” are available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.