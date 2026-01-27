What Time Does ‘Wonder Man’ Premiere on Disney+?

Marvel is kicking off 2026 with the release of a new series on Disney+, introducing a new hero: Wonder Man.

Well, technically his name is Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). He’s an actor, who desperately wants to play Wonder Man in the upcoming reboot, as the original movie was his favorite as a child. The thing is, Simon himself actually does have powers — he just hasn’t told anyone.

As he pursues his dream, he meets up with an old friend to viewers, one Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley). What will they do together?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series.

When does “Wonder Man” premiere?

“Wonder Man” debuts on Disney+ on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are there?

In total, there are eight episodes in this season of “Wonder Man.” They are each under an hour long.

When do new episodes come out?

Marvel opted for a binge release with “Wonder Man,” meaning all episodes will be available at once and you won’t have to wait a week for new ones.

Will there be a second season?

As of this writing, a second season of “Wonder Man” has not been confirmed. Only a handful of Marvel series have gotten more than one season so far, and only “Daredevil: Born Again” was renewed before its premiere. We’ll let you know if and when that changes for “Wonder Man.”

Watch the trailer