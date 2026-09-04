‘Wheel of Fortune’ Announcer Jim Thornton Fired After Sony Investigation

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“Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton was fired by Sony after an investigation, following a mid-flight incident in May.

The performer was interrogated by police after his behavior during a flight was flagged by another passenger. TMZ, who first reported Thornton’s initial suspension, later shared screenshots of troubling chat room activity captured by the passenger.

“Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been terminated, effectively immediately,” the studio said in a statement to media.

Thornton’s termination comes just three days after he was suspended by Sony Pictures Television, which followed the initial report from TMZ that an incident occurred on a commercial plane that was escalated from a complaint from a passenger to a flight attendent.

“We have recently been made aware of allegations concerning Jim Thornton,” a Sony Pictures TV spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “He has been suspended from ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and we are recasting while we conduct a thorough investigation.”

More to come…