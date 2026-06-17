Will Ferrell ‘Reveals’ Predictions He Made in 1995 That Came True – From Zendaya’s Career to ‘Heated Rivalry’

Will Ferrell may be a beloved actor, but it turns out, he might also be psychic. On Tuesday night, the star of “The Hawk” revealed a list of several predictions he made in 1995 that have all since come true.

Granted, only one of them was an actual prediction. Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for his new Netflix series, Ferrell was reminded that, back on his first season of “SNL,” he had a conversation with Molly Shannon in which he suggested that actors might eventually be replaced by robots. Shannon recounted the story to Kimmel recently, and they were both floored by how prescient Ferrell was as the industry now deals with the impact of AI.

“Yeah, that’s right. I mean, there was a brief window in time in 1995 when I could see the future,” Ferrell joked.

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The actor then teased that, the same night he predicted actors’ struggle with AI, he “was hit with a deluge of visions” that he had the forethought to write down. Conveniently enough, Ferrell brought the list with him, insisting it was definitely real and old, and for sure not something he just wrote down recently.

“Oh, this is interesting. 90% of the world’s fist fights will take place on airplanes,” he read off. “For a short while, TV’s Blossom will replace Alex Trebek. Hockey will be romantic and gay.”

The latter, of course, was a clear reference to the popularity of “Heated Rivalry,” after a nod to Mayim Bialik’s brief stint hosting “Jeopardy!” But Ferrell wasn’t done yet.

“There’s a baby named Zendaya and she’s going to be a big deal,” he recited. “Ukrainian comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy will have a dramatic career change. The Internet will be used for more than just pornography, but mostly for pornography.”

Ferrell went on to predict the rise in vaping, podcasts and the number of late night hosts named Jimmy, along with a few other trends. He also had one about another beloved actor.

“Paul Rudd will look the same,” Ferrell read.