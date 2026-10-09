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Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri’s Rom-Com Series ‘Prodigies’ Gets Here in Time for Valentine’s Day

The Apple TV project co-stars John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō and Maria Bakalova

Prodigies
Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe in "Prodigies" (Credit: Apple TV)
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Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri’s rom-com series “Prodigies” has landed a February debut at Apple TV.

The series, which was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sharpe, will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2027. The seven-episode series will roll out weekly through its finale on March 17.

Produced by Sister Pictures, “Prodigies” follows two former child prodigies in their 30s, Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), as they reexamine the relationship they have been in since they were 9.

“From London to Tokyo by way of Virginia, this unconventional take on a romantic comedy explores ideas of potential, ambition and the universal complexities of long-term relationships,” the official logline reads. “As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos.”

John Malkovich attends the "Opus" premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. (Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
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In addition to Edebiri and Sharpe, “Prodigies” stars John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal and Andrene Ward-Hammond.

Sharpe’s previous acting credits include Season 2 of “The White Lotus” and Lena Dunham’s “Too Much,” opposite Megan Stalter, among others. His writing credits include “Landscapers,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” and “Flowers.”

Both Sharpe and Edebiri serve as EPs, with Sharpe executive producing for Fukuda Films. Additional EPs include Naomi De Pear (“This Is Going to Hurt”), Katie Carpenter (“Waiting for the Out”) and Jane Featherstone (“Black Doves”) for Sister Pictures.

Take a look at the first-look photos below:

Prodigies
Apple TV

Ayo Edebiri in “Prodigies”

Prodigies
Apple TV

Will Sharpe in “Prodigies”

David Oyelowo and Ayo Edebiri attend the premiere of "Clarissa" during the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
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Loree Seitz

Loree is a TV Reporter at TheWrap, covering TV news, ratings and reality and scripted series. Loree joined TheWrap in 2022 and has also written for MovieMaker Magazine. She has a BA in Media Studies from the University of Virginia.

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