Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri’s Rom-Com Series ‘Prodigies’ Gets Here in Time for Valentine’s Day

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Will Sharpe and Ayo Edebiri’s rom-com series “Prodigies” has landed a February debut at Apple TV.

The series, which was created, written, directed and executive produced by Sharpe, will debut its first two episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2027. The seven-episode series will roll out weekly through its finale on March 17.

Produced by Sister Pictures, “Prodigies” follows two former child prodigies in their 30s, Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe), as they reexamine the relationship they have been in since they were 9.

“From London to Tokyo by way of Virginia, this unconventional take on a romantic comedy explores ideas of potential, ambition and the universal complexities of long-term relationships,” the official logline reads. “As they begin to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood, they find themselves in a new and terrifying kind of chaos.”

In addition to Edebiri and Sharpe, “Prodigies” stars John Malkovich, Tobias Menzies, Yumi Asō, Maria Bakalova, Sophia Di Martino, Rina Sawayama, Reece Shearsmith, Dame Meera Syal and Andrene Ward-Hammond.

Sharpe’s previous acting credits include Season 2 of “The White Lotus” and Lena Dunham’s “Too Much,” opposite Megan Stalter, among others. His writing credits include “Landscapers,” “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” and “Flowers.”



Both Sharpe and Edebiri serve as EPs, with Sharpe executive producing for Fukuda Films. Additional EPs include Naomi De Pear (“This Is Going to Hurt”), Katie Carpenter (“Waiting for the Out”) and Jane Featherstone (“Black Doves”) for Sister Pictures.

Take a look at the first-look photos below: