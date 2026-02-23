Winona Ryder Reunites With Tim Burton for ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Guest Role

Winona Ryder will reunite with Tim Burton with a guest role in “Wednesday” Season 3.

The actress has been tapped to guest star in the Netflix series’ upcoming third installment, where she will also reunite with her “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-star Jenna Ortega, who stars as Wednesday Addams. Details on Ryder’s role have yet to be revealed.

Ryder joins previously announced guest star Eva Green (“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children” and “Dark Shadows”), who is set to portray Ophelia, the sister of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Morticia Addams.

The guest spot will mark Ryder’s first role after “Stranger Things,” which concluded its fifth and final season with a two-hour finale dropping on New Year’s Eve. Ryder played Joyce Byers in “Stranger Things” across the five installments from 2016-2025.

“When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT. Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters,” showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar said in a statement. “We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.”

“I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world,” Burton said. “And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”

Ryder starred in the original “Beetlejuice” movie, directed by Burton, and is best known for starring in “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” “The Age of Innocence,” “Little Women” and “Girl, Interrupted,” among others. She recently starred in “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice” alongside Michael Keaton and Catherine O’Hara.

Additional details on “Wednesday” Season 3 will be released at a later date.

Based on the characters created by Charles Addams, “Wednesday” is produced by MGM Television. Gough and Millar serve as creators, showrunners, executive producers and writers while Burton serves as an EP.