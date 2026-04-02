‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ to End With 4-Episode Event This Summer

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” will come to an end this summer with a four-episode final chapter.

Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo one last time in the series with a multiple-episode arc, TheWrap has learned. She will also make her directorial debut with the premiere episode.

The four-part event will kick off production next week. A premiere date has not yet been set.

As Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) still reels from losing Alex at the end of Season 2, she discovers that the only way she can reunite with her mother is to find her long-lost father. The continuation’s conclusion will see the Russos use their powers collectively to defeat the evils surrounding them and reunite for good.

The Season 2 finale aired on Oct. 8 on Disney+, featuring a dramatic return by Gomez. David Henrie, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora, Mimi Gianopulos and Brown are all set to return as well.

Since the launch of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” in 2024, the series has amassed over 101 million views on Disney Channel YouTube and emerged as a top streaming series across key youth and young adult audiences, per Disney.

The spinoff series is set after the events of the original Disney Channel series “Wizards of Waverly Place,” which concluded in 2012. The new series follows Justin Russo (Henrie) who is trying to lead a normal, non-magical life alongside his wife Giada and sons Roman and Milo. But when his sister Alex brings Billie, a young wizard, to his house, Justin realizes he did not leave magic behind forever.

“Wizards of Waverly Place” OGs Gomez and Henrie executive produce the spinoff alongside Gary Marsh, Jonas Agin and Rick Williams. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers on the series.

All episodes of the first two seasons of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place” are available to stream on Disney+.