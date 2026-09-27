World of Wonder Opens Itself Up to ‘The Polycule’ Docuseries Out of Silicon Valley

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If you can’t love yourself, how in the hell are you going to love four other people?

That’s the question at the center of WOW Presents Plus’ new docuseries “The Polycule,” which follows a modern LGBTQ family and their “unconventional five-way love story” out of Silicon Valley.

The upcoming unscripted series stars Eric Wong, Hamilton “Milty” Du, James “JJ” Lee, Jonathan “JC” Chien and Michael Li, offering a deeper look into the unique dynamic explored in their “Cule Kids” YouTube videos. Plus, WOW dropped a first-look teaser on Monday, as you can see below.

“‘The Polycule’ offers an intimate, funny and unfiltered look at what happens when five Asian men fall in love and start dating as a 5-some. From family expectations and the logistics of everyday life to sex, intimacy, jealousy and communication, the series goes inside a relationship with more partners, more perspectives — and a whole lot more to navigate,” per the logline. “From communication to jealousy, intimacy, celebrations, sex and the realities of sharing a life with multiple partners, nothing is off the table.”

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“The Polycule gives audiences a window into a family dynamic that many people may not have experienced firsthand,” World of Wonder co-founder Fenton Bailey shared in a statement, while fellow co-founder Randy Barbato added: “At its core, this is a series about love, connection, communication, and figuring out how to make a chosen family work — even when you don’t follow the traditional rules.”

The series joins a slate of WOW Presents Plus programming that includes the international iterations of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” as well as originals such as “Dear Viv,” “UNHhhh with Trixie & Katya,” “Fashion Photo RuView,” “Tongue Thai’d” and, most recently, “Club Cumming.”

“The Polycule” is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus.