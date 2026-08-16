‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Untucked’ and ‘All Stars’ Renewed at MTV and Paramount+

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RuPaul is ready for another lap, as the entire U.S. “Drag Race” franchise was renewed for additional seasons on Saturday.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” will be returning for Season 19 on MTV, opposite its companion show “Untucked.” Meanwhile, “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” will be coming back for Season 12 alongside its version of “Untucked” on Paramount+.

“Nearly twenty years later, what began as a dream has become an extraordinary global movement. We owe endless thanks to our partners at MTV and Paramount+, along with every queen, judge, crew member, and fan who has built ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’” producers World of Wonder said in a statement. “Drag brings people together in powerful ways – and we are honored to keep celebrating new voices and sharing iconic moments with the world.”

The “RPDR” shows are currently nominated for 11 Emmys at the 2026 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program and RuPaul herself as Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” originally premiered in February 2009 on Logo TV and has since become a global sensation. Plus, the format is still going strong across the world — as “Canada’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Drag Race México: Latina Royale,” “Drag Race France” and “Drag Race Down Under vs. the World” have all aired new episodes this week alone.

Catch up on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” on Paramount+.