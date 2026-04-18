‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 18 Finale: And the Winner Is…

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” crowned America’s next drag superstar in Friday’s Season 18 finale, with lip syncs galore and a tribute to Miley Cyrus.

Friday’s grand finale saw as the top three queens — Darlene Mitchell, Myki Meeks and Nini Coco — competed in one final challenge before the final two queens battled for the crown in one last lip sync. In the end, Myki Meeks went home with the drag superstar title, a makeup collaboration with Anastasia Cosmetics and a $200,000 cash prize.

Mitchell ended up in third place following the final challenge — in which the competitors dazzled the judges and audience with an original song, dubbed their “Personal Anthem.” The winner was decided with a high-stakes lip sync to “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” by Miley Cyrus.

Runner-up Nini Coco went home with a cash tip of $25,000, while Mitchell went home with $10,000 for landing in third place.

Reigning Miss Congeniality Crystal Envy returned to give out this season’s award to Jane Don’t, who went home with the title and a $10,000 cash prize. All of the season’s queens also received $2,000 for participating, an award presented by Native deodorant.

The Season 18 finale also awarded Cyrus with the Giving Us Lifetime achievement award for her work across music, television and in her advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth. The “Hannah Montana” alum made an appearance to accept the award and celebrate the series.

“This makes a Grammy look cheap,” Cyrus joked, adding that she keeps going in the business “to stand beside my idols and icons like Mother Ru … but to also use my platform to serve this incredible community.”

And it won’t be too long before more “Drag Race” hits the airwaves, as Paramount+ announced the return of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” for Season 11 on May 8.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” airs Fridays on MTV.